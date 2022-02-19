Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,248,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,687 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of Canoo worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canoo stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.09. Canoo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

In other Canoo news, CEO Tony Aquila bought 35,273,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

