Casper (CSPR) Achieves Market Cap of $310.51 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $310.51 million and $6.14 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.64 or 0.06828652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,994.62 or 1.00090085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00049244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00051659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003195 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,680,245,707 coins and its circulating supply is 3,751,540,544 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.