Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Declares Dividend of $0.36

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Chemed has raised its dividend payment by 20.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Chemed has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemed to earn $19.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

CHE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $459.50. 62,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $491.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Chemed by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

