Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHE.UN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$7.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.28. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63. The stock has a market cap of C$756.52 million and a P/E ratio of -8.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.71%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.