Chia Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.92 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,742.40 or 0.06850472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,034.40 or 1.00005259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00050315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00051872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

