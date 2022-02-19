Civic (CVC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $42.05 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $183.73 million and $42.05 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00038756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00106594 BTC.

About Civic

CVC is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.