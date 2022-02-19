Civilization (CIV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $62,782.00

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Civilization has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Civilization has a total market cap of $33.15 million and approximately $62,782.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00106311 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

