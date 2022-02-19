Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.23

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and traded as low as $22.60. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 38,046 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

