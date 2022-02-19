Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $25.23

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and traded as low as $22.60. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 38,046 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:LDP)
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
