Collective (CO2) Price Up 17.8% This Week

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Collective has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a market capitalization of $104,836.09 and $72.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Collective

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

