Connectome (CNTM) Trading 12.3% Higher This Week

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. Connectome has a total market cap of $164,835.10 and approximately $1.48 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Connectome has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

