ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $18,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 48,030.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 100,991 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,640,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,922,000 after acquiring an additional 130,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 147,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 55.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 213,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNOB. Raymond James cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.29. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

