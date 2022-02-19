Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Construction Partners worth $18,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROAD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,792,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 19,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 275,179 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.