Contrasting Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) & Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and Mandiant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palo Alto Networks $4.26 billion 11.18 -$498.90 million ($5.27) -91.49 Mandiant $483.45 million 8.70 $918.57 million $3.81 4.60

Mandiant has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Palo Alto Networks. Palo Alto Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mandiant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Palo Alto Networks and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palo Alto Networks -11.20% -26.86% -2.16% Mandiant 149.32% -17.57% -3.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Palo Alto Networks and Mandiant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palo Alto Networks 1 2 29 0 2.88 Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus price target of $583.34, indicating a potential upside of 20.98%. Mandiant has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.88%. Given Palo Alto Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palo Alto Networks is more favorable than Mandiant.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Palo Alto Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Palo Alto Networks has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palo Alto Networks beats Mandiant on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other. Its portfolio includes Mandiant Solutions, which include threat intelligence, security validation, and automated alert investigation integrated in the Mandiant Advantage platform, managed services, and professional services. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz on February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

