Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $34,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CoStar Group stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $101.05.
CoStar Group Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
