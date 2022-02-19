Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $34,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9,675.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $101.05.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

