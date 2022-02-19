Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,276 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 208.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $10,842,025. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $136.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.72 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.17.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

