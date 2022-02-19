Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

