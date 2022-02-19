Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 799 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $541,277,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after acquiring an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $251.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

