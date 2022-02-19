Corient Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS opened at $209.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.59 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.79 and a 200 day moving average of $202.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.