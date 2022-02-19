Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,249 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth about $168,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNR. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

