Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Critical Analysis

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) and monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coro Global and monday.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A monday.com 0 3 8 0 2.73

monday.com has a consensus target price of $346.70, indicating a potential upside of 78.01%. Given monday.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe monday.com is more favorable than Coro Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.9% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coro Global and monday.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coro Global N/A -637.08% -321.42% monday.com -60.72% -65.68% -29.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coro Global and monday.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million ($0.18) -1.22 monday.com $161.12 million 53.37 -$152.20 million N/A N/A

Coro Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than monday.com.

Summary

monday.com beats Coro Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coro Global

Coro Global, Inc. is a financial technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of financial payment system. Its product CORO is a money transmitter that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange currencies. Financial Crime Risk Management solution is one of the key component of the CORO payment system. The company was founded by Milton Hauser, David Dorr, Lyle Hauser, and Brian Dorr on November 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry. monday.com Ltd. was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in November 2017. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel with additional offices in New York, New York; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Miami, Florida; and San Francisco, California.

