Counos X (CCXX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Counos X has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Counos X coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.23 or 0.00142955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos X has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $240,085.00 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.30 or 0.06858033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,070.92 or 1.00101045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00051836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Counos X Coin Profile

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,886,613 coins. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/CounosX . Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

Buying and Selling Counos X

