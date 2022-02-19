Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,066 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Worthington Industries worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 247.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Worthington Industries by 24.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of WOR opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.09. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

