Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Endava by 38.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,311,000 after acquiring an additional 938,800 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 2.4% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Endava by 54.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,091,000 after purchasing an additional 468,413 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Endava by 129.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVA opened at $135.87 on Friday. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $172.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

