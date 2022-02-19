Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in AppFolio by 22.4% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 697,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,104,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 8.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 100,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 225.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 34,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Shares of APPF opened at $113.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,889.50 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.88 and a 52 week high of $177.08.

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $1,000,109.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $42,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

