Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,876 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Realogy worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realogy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,652,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 343,109 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Realogy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Realogy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,343,000 after purchasing an additional 115,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Realogy by 125.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,700 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

NYSE:RLGY opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Realogy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realogy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.