Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,954 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.45% of XBiotech worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 31,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

XBIT stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $296.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19.

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

