Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,540 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 8.75% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of EFIX opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

