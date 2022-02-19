Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,786 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.98 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

