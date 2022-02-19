Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Hostess Brands worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $178,000.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

