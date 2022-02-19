Credit Suisse AG Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 62.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,256 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 54,510 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

BBL opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

