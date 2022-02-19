Credit Suisse AG Has $1.66 Million Stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Cassava Sciences worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after buying an additional 151,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,031,000 after acquiring an additional 52,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 793.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 153,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVA opened at $45.29 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.34 and a beta of 0.39.

SAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

