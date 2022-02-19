Credit Suisse AG Has $1.68 Million Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,837 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of JELD-WEN worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $198,638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 848,614 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,022.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 708,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 20.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,565,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after acquiring an additional 262,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD opened at $23.61 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JELD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

