Credit Suisse AG Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 70.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after buying an additional 269,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.90, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

