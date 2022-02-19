Credit Suisse AG Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,656 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,255,000.

ATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

