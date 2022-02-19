Credit Suisse AG Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,563 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.39% of Enthusiast Gaming worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 23.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $401.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGLX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. cut their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.