Credit Suisse AG Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

