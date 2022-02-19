Credit Suisse AG Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Owens & Minor worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 15.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.