Credit Suisse AG Has $1.86 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Innospec worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Innospec by 100.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 120,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Innospec by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,835,000 after purchasing an additional 117,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Innospec by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Innospec during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,641,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 72.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 80,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

IOSP opened at $99.68 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average of $90.28.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

