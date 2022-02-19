Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Universal worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Universal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,546,000 after acquiring an additional 88,966 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Universal stock opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $60.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

