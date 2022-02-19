Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Newmark Group worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMRK stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NMRK. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 50,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 227,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

