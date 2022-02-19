Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Banner worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BANR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banner by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

