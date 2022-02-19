Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of ModivCare worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. State Street Corp boosted its position in ModivCare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ModivCare by 47,803.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,332,000 after buying an additional 282,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ModivCare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,097,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.63. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.36 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

