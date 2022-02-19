Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,713 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Brinker International worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brinker International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,641 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,321,000 after buying an additional 47,863 shares during the period. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 194,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,529. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

