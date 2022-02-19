Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Renasant worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Renasant by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Renasant by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Renasant by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Renasant by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Renasant by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.17. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

