Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,084 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Medifast worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Medifast by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MED stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.52 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 42.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

