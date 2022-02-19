Credit Suisse AG Sells 12,874 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,874 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vedanta by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vedanta by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vedanta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vedanta in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE VEDL opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. Vedanta Limited has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

