Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,301 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of City worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in City by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in City by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its position in City by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Shares of City stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.60. City Holding has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. City’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.