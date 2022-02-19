Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,978 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,978 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Vector Group worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Vector Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 55,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth about $599,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $11.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

