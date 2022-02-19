Credit Suisse AG Sells 230,186 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230,186 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after buying an additional 37,878 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 182.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 45.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 126,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIV shares. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

NYSE AIV opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

