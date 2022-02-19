Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,188 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16,265.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,392. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

CASH opened at $56.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.84. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.71.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

